Finding no hospital, migrant labourer delivers baby on the road

bengaluru, dhns: Caught in the lockdown, a 20-year-old pregnant woman walked for seven kilometres in search of a hospital and eventually delivered the baby on the road in Doddabommasandra last Tuesday. Much to her relief, a dental surgeon moved the mother and the newborn to safety.

The woman — a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh living in Doddabommasandra— began having labour pain. Along with her husband, she ventured out to find a hospital nearby. They did not get much help due to the language barrier.

They walked for seven kilometres without finding help, and the woman delivered the baby before Krupa Dental Clinic on the main road.

The heavily bleeding mother cried in pain, prompting the clinic staff to inform their doctor — Dr Ramya Himanish — who immediately controlled the mother’s bleeding and cleaned up the baby that was covered in mud. She removed the dust from the baby’s nose and mouth and also administered treatment to stabilise the baby’s breathing. The mother and the baby were later admitted to KC General Hospital.

“I have been running the clinic for 18 years and never closed it, not even during the lockdown,” Dr Ramya said. “By the time I arrived, she had lost a lot of blood. I began treatment, assuming the baby was dead. Since the clinic was small, I found it difficult to treat her, but luckily, we saved both the lives.”