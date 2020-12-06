Fine up to Rs 1 lakh for hotels, other establishments violating Covid-19 rules

In its biggest crackdown on commercial establishments violating Covid-19 norms, the BBMP has proposed a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh on hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers who fail to ensure use of masks and social distancing norms.

In a new order issued on Saturday evening, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said commercial establishments have an obligation to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules.

The owners will be held responsible for the violation of the said rules, the commissioner said, providing a list of penalty under six categories.

Owners of all three-star restaurants and above will be fined Rs 1 lakh, followed by Rs 50,000 on air-conditioned restaurants, departmental stores, malls, branded shops, cinema halls; Rs 50,000 on organisers of meetings, rallies and other events; Rs 25,000 on non-AC restaurants and shops.

Organisers at any other public place will have to pay Rs 10,000 while smaller hotels and street food sellers will be fined Rs 5,000.

"BBMP marshals cannot be present everywhere, the onus of enforcing Covid protocols falls on the owners, who need to be accountable," he said.

The commissioner noted that besides the approaching wedding season, the auspicious month of Karthika was around the corner. Both bring high number of visitors to temples. "We have observed that many people violate Covid protocols once they enter the temples. As a result, these places act as super-spreaders. We do not want another surge in cases," he said.

"I have approved 100 marshals for this purpose. We will also deploy marshals for such events where permission has been sought, like weddings or other public gatherings. Inspections will be intensified at malls and temples, and fines will be imposed on those violating Covid rules," he said.

Asked about possible backlash from owners, the commissioner said they will be penalised only if they violate laws. "If they strictly follow Covid protocols by the government, then there is no need to worry at all," he added.

However, officials noted that people will not be fined while eating at restaurants or having tea on streets. "The measures are aimed at places where people come together," they clarified.