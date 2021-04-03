Forest fire at Bangalore University biodiversity park on holiday

A major fire around the biodiversity park at Bangalore University panicked people living near the varsity on Friday.

What started as a small fire allegedly lit by miscreants on the Jnanabharathi campus in western Bengaluru spread to most of the biodiversity park area soon after, reducing the vegetation of nearly 10 acres to ashes.

Firefighters worked hard to contain the raging inferno. Some of them took a detour to douse the flames with branches of the trees. Other firefighters stayed put with water fire extinguishers. At least three fire tenders from nearby stations have been pressed into service.

Even as the firefighting efforts were going on, a senior fireman said that the major fire was inside the thick forest and that they had found it difficult to go in due to the thick and thorny bushes and shrubs.

University officials lamented that they they could not start fighting immediately on account of Friday being a holiday and because not people were present on the campus. "If there were students and staff on the campus, the news would have spread fast. That would have helped us douse the fire quickly,” a senior official said.