Formidable 14 to fight fire at Bengaluru airport

Dubbed the Formidable Fourteen, they are Asia’s first-ever women airport firefighting squad.

Draped in battle gear, as the squad put out a mighty blaze at the Kempegowda International Airport in mock drill frenzy here on Tuesday, they showed just how to break another gender barrier.

Mimicking a real airport fire, the blaze had engulfed an isolated area at the far end of the KIA campus. The massive smoke that billowed out had the squad rush to the spot in two Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles.

Quick, agile and alert, the squad got to work, hose in hand.

Their skills sharpened by a four-month rigorous training at the Airports Authority of India Fire Service Training Centre in Kolkata, the 14 young firewomen had their eyes riveted on the task. Jets of foam and water rocketed out of the hoses, as the towering blaze eventually succumbed.

Tasked with keeping a 24/7, 365-day watch on KIA’s two runways, the squad is part of the airport’s ARFF contingent of 265 fire personnel.

Suma B N was one of the firewomen showing off her firefighting prowess.

Fresh from the drill, this native of a small village near Devanahalli said with pride, “My training was gruelling, had found it tough initially. Back in my village, a woman would find it stressful even to carry a pot. Here, we run, fight fire, lifting stuff that weighs 50kg and beyond.”

The ARFF stint had made her a model for others to emulate. “I feel very proud, people give me respect. Yes, I do feel confident to tackle any aircraft fire. Even if I save one life, that would be a great achievement,” said Suma.

The commissioning of the new runway had mandated a second fire station at the KIA. “Each station is now manned by 130 personnel with round-the-clock shifts, 12 firefighting vehicles and four ARFF vehicles,” informed ARFF general manager Selvaraj Aramugam.

Propelled by an 18,000cc Caterpillar engine, the ARFF vehicles (Austrian-made Rosenbauer Panther 6x6) could hit a top speed of 120 kmph. Weighing nearly 40 tonnes, the trucks could cruise from 0 to 80 kmph in 25 seconds.

This, as Aramugam explained, would make the vehicle get to an aircraft in an emergency within the mandated three minutes.

“This is critical to create a safe environment for the passengers. We are the first respondents,” Aramugam said.

Eight of these vehicles are currently in battle-ready mode at the Kempegowda International Airport.