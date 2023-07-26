Forum flags shortcomings in Kempegowda Layout

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, where over 26,000 sites are being formed, does not have a single playground.

Although the layout is coming up on 2,694 acres of land, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) diverted land notified as open space for residential purposes. This is the complaint submitted by the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

They brought to his notice the slow progress of work as the BDA has achieved only 60 per cent of the civil works in the last 13 years.

The forum also highlighted issues related to the construction of drains, roads and power infrastructure. The members requested Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Development Minister, to review the delay in acquiring over 1,400 acres of land notified for the formation of layout, fix issues raised by the contractors, and retain the original alignment of major arterial roads.

In response, Shivakumar reportedly told the forum that he would personally inspect the layout to take stock of the ongoing work.