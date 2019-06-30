Free goods shed junction for suburban rail: P C Mohan

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Saturday urged MoS Railways Suresh Angadi to shift the container and goods loading junction in Whitefield to free up more than 350 acres of land needed for the suburban rail terminal.

“The goods sheds need to be shifted out to decongest traffic. The state government should take proactive steps to provide alternative land. The 350 acres can be then used for suburban rail,” Mohan said.

Angadi, along with South Western Railway general manager Ajay Kumar Singh, should visit the junction and initiate the shifting process as soon as possible, Mohan said.

The MP said the state government’s non-cooperation has delayed railway projects and that needs to change for speeding up projects, especially to do away with level crossings.

“The long-standing demand for NGEF land in Baiyappanahalli is still pending with the state government. We want the state government to join hands with the railways for creating better infrastructure,” he said.

Angadi assured the MP of the railways’ cooperation. “If the state government comes forward, I will instruct the railway officials to take up the work immediately,” he said.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar noted that building freight terminals outside the city was a proposal pending for nearly 10 years. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) made the proposal in its feasibility report for the suburban rail submitted in 2012.

“Over the last 10 years, we have only seen proposals and promises. There is a need for action on the ground,” he said.

The DULT report had suggested building multi-modal logistics hubs outside the city to provide "one-stop logistic solutions to customers”.