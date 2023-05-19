Garbage collection disrupted, blackspots appear on B'luru streets

Several roads in Bengaluru were littered with garbage for days, indicating a disruption in the door-to-door collection of waste from houses and commercial buildings.

Waste not being collected on a daily basis and an increase in the number of blackspots were some of the issues worrying residents. A majority of these complaints came from the eastern parts of the city.

A huge heap of waste, enough to fill a truck, was seen dumped around trash bins in BDA Layout, Domlur, on Monday. The BBMP cleared it only after former corporator C Lakshminarayan brought it to the notice of the officers concerned. A similar pile-up was seen in Kasturi Nagar.

Residents of Kasavanahalli, NGEF Layout, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Bellandur, RR Nagar and Shivajinagar shared similar complaints.

But this was not the case across the city. Residents of Hebbal, Malleswaram, HSR Layout, KR Puram, and Hanumanthnagar said the Palike had been collecting waste regularly.

No issues, says BBMP

A senior BBMP official insisted that the waste collection system had not faced any issues. "We have not received many complaints. There has been no change in the system so far. Besides the regular collection of waste, we have also engaged service providers to clear construction debris dumped on the roadside and clear blackspots,” he said.

Election days

There was some disruption in the collection of waste between the voting and counting days. Service providers attributed paid leave to workers for not collecting waste on the day of voting.

A contractor engaged in the collection of waste from houses said there might have been some disruption as the BBMP had not released payments to service providers for nearly five months.