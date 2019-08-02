Garbage dumped on lakebed in Mahadevapura

While many citizens are striving hard to revive the city lakes, some are still being careless and becoming the cause of their jeopardy.

The Seetharamapalya Lake in Mahadevapura zone, which was rejuvenated four years ago by a private company in collaboration with the BBMP, is on the verge of losing its beauty and significance as some miscreants are dumping sacks of abandoned documents (papers) on the lakebed.

The residents suspect that the private companies situated close to the lake would have done this.

“There are so many corporate companies near the lake, and I have seen such piles on the lakebed quite several times before. Although the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike clears the spot, these violators keep repeating it,” said a resident of Mahadevapura.

She added: “On some days, the ragpickers come on their three-wheeler cycles with full of waste and dump it here when there are no people around.”

When the residents brought this to the notice of the BBMP, officials said they would clean the spot.

The civic body had rejuvenated the waterbody spread over 23.37 acres at the cost of Rs 50 lakh.