Get a glimpse of Amazon River at Bengaluru's KSR railway station

Passengers can now enjoy the beauty of aquatic life before boarding their trains from the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru railway station. No, they won't have to step out and it would cost just Rs 25.

A 12-foot-long tunnel aquarium and a paludrium have come up on the premises of the city's largest railway station.

The aquarium, built by the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, is aimed at enhancing the passenger experience at the station.

Passengers entering the Aquatic Kingdom can see an alligator gar bigger than 21 feet, three-foot-long sting rays, eels that are 31.2 feet long, sharks, lobsters, snails, shrimps and whatnot. The six-foot-long, three-foot-wide paludarium showcases the terrestrial and aquatic life of the Amazon River.

S K Lohia, Managing Director and CEO, IRSDC, said the Aquatic Kingdom can accommodate 25 visitors at once as per Covid rules. "Even the waiting time will become a pleasurable experience. It is our endeavour to transform the Indian railways by redeveloping the stations on a par with airports," he said.

N Raghuraman, an IRSDC consultant, said the facility was built mainly to provide a memorable experience to passengers and would also generate revenue for the corporation. The company will pay Rs 24 lakh in annual fees.

The IRSDC has been entrusted with undertaking facility management at Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad railway stations.

The IRSDC is a joint venture of three companies and has been appointed the nodal agency to fast-track the redevelopment of railway stations and harness the commercial value of the space.