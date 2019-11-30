Get a house that lasts three lifetimes in just 3 days

Is it possible to build a house that lasts three lifetimes in just three days?

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), a self-regulatory body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Friday showcased houses that it said were built with the advanced light steel technology.

NAREDCO claims the technology can construct a house in 72 hours flat. The house will be highly durable and last two times longer than a conventional house.

"These houses are good for areas prone to natural disasters. They can be built at a faster pace in areas hit by natural disasters. They will also bring down the impact of natural disasters," said Satish Kumar, president, NAREDCO state chapter.

Kumar said the houses will be lightweight, and won't cause much damage, unlike conventional houses, during a natural disaster.

The technology has been patented. Phoenix Infrastructure is collaborating with the Society for Development of Composites, a Bengaluru-based R&D organisation set up by the central and state governments.

Light gauge steel, said to be rust-free and stronger than regular steel, is used to build the house frame. The frame is then filled with thermoforming, following which concrete is sprayed from inside and outside to make a six-inch wall. The entire process of the construction, including the making of advanced light steel, panels, mixing of concrete and joining them, is digitised.

NAREDCO also claimed that the buildings are eco-friendly, as there is no burning of bricks. Less concrete, less water and almost no sand are required to make the house compared with a conventional house.

Asked about the construction cost, NAREDCO said it was similar to the conventional method, but what matters is the ultra-fast construction. During emergencies such as natural disasters, 20 small houses can be built in a day.

The technology can build all types of houses such as: independent house, group housing, farmhouses, theme projects, rooftop structures and add-on units, rural housing or affordable housing, community shelters or disaster relief camps, special-purpose or custom-built and mock-up units.