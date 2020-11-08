Giridhama Layout: BBMP makes bad road worse by dumping soil

In the last few months, residents of Giridhama Layout in RR Nagar have been struggling without amenities like better roads, streetlights and drainage.

Residents of ward number 160 said the BBMP failed to respond to several of their complaints on bad roads for over a year. “Navigating the road has become a nightmare even for the pedestrians,” said Joseph Hoover, a local resident.

“The road condition worsens during rainfall. We’ve been begging the RR Nagar, joint commissioner, to level the road, if not asphalt it.” Three joint commissioners have changed since the first complaint was lodged regarding poor road conditions. “Senior citizens and pregnant women have a difficult time due to the poor road. They’ve even suffered injuries,” said another resident.

On Friday, the BBMP compounded the problem by filling the potholed mud road with dry-mixed cement and stones without levelling it first. “They brought a truckload of soil from a drain close-by, dumped it on the road and left. Why should they waste time and public money on useless patchwork like this? All we ask the joint commissioner Dr Nagaraj is a decent road to walk and commute,” Hoover said.

Another resident, Praveen Yashas, asked why taxpayers should get such poor infrastructure. “Rather than repairing it, they further damaged the road,” he said.

BBMP joint commissioner (RR Nagar) Dr Nagaraj didn’t respond to phone calls from DH for comment.