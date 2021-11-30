Glitch hits Bengaluru metro operations

Glitch hits Bengaluru metro operations

Officials limited the train operations to the remaining stretch between Yeshwantpur and Silk Institute for about 30 minutes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 30 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A technical problem disrupted metro services between Nagasandra and Yeshwantpur on Monday afternoon, forcing officials to limit the train operations to the remaining stretch between Yeshwantpur and Silk Institute for about 30 minutes.

In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson B L Yashwanth Chavan said the snag affected operations from 1.10 pm to 1.35 pm.

“Trains were running normally between Yeshwantpur to Silk Institute. Trains were running normally between Nagasandra and Silk Institute after 1.35 pm,” he said.

BMRCL
Namma Metro
Bengaluru

