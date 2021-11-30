Glitch hits Bengaluru metro operations

A technical problem disrupted metro services between Nagasandra and Yeshwantpur on Monday afternoon, forcing officials to limit the train operations to the remaining stretch between Yeshwantpur and Silk Institute for about 30 minutes.
In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson B L Yashwanth Chavan said the snag affected operations from 1.10 pm to 1.35 pm.
“Trains were running normally between Yeshwantpur to Silk Institute. Trains were running normally between Nagasandra and Silk Institute after 1.35 pm,” he said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms
Why Indians may be protected from Omicron
Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease
Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs
Rihanna is now a national hero in this country
Dravid defends timing of declaration
Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case