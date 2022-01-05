Goraguntepalya flyover to stay shut till January 14

The flyover on Tumakuru Road will stay shut to traffic until January 14 as the NHAI is still working on prestressed cables connecting the bridges on eight more pillars.

Peenya traffic police said the flyover would be closed as per the request of the NHAI “to complete the repair” and asked vehicle users to use the Outer Ring Road near Goraguntepalya and NICE Road near Madavara to avoid getting stuck.

The three-km-long flyover between Goraguntepalya and 8th Mile Junction in Peenya was closed to traffic on December 25 after the NHAI took up “urgent repair work” on prestressed cables between pillars 102 and 103.

A source said that after fixing the problem in the cable connecting the segments between two pillars, the NHAI decided to inspect the condition of cables all along the 3-km stretch. “It was found that cables between eight more pillars on different stretches needed attention. While there was nothing to cause alarm, we didn’t want to leave anything to chance. Hence, it was decided to replace them,” the source said.

A senior official said that as the concessionaire, Navayuga Bengalooru Tollway Private Limited, had terminated its contract with the NHAI, the work had been undertaken by VSL India.

“Essentially, the cables got distressed and needed repair. VSL India, which had earlier worked with the concessionaire, is a specialised agency. The new material (cables) has arrived and the work will be executed within January 14,” the official added. Noting that the flyover is a key connecting point for thousands of vehicles, including passenger and goods vehicles, the official said such interventions were necessary to ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

