Government plans to turn Hoskote into satellite town

The state government is mulling the development of Hoskote as a satellite town, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Hoskote is about 35 km from Bengaluru.

Speaking after launching a slew of development projects in Hoskote, Bommai said the town has “immense potential” for economic activities.

“Industrialisation, warehouses, drinking water, electricity and transportation facilities would be developed in the area,” he said.

“Extending metro or suburban rail, too, would be considered in the next phases,” the CM said.

Bommai also assured early completion of the Yettinahole project that would provide 24 tmc of water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts.