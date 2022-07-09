Govt approves forming Shivaram Karanth Layout at Rs 5,337 cr

The state government has issued an order approving the formation of Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout at a revised cost of Rs 5,337 crore.

In an order on Friday, the Urban Development Department okayed forming the housing layout over 3,546 acres and 12 guntas spanning 17 survey numbers in several villages.

Of the total area, 45 per cent should be set aside for parks, civic amenities and roads, while sites should be formed on the rest of the land; 40 per cent of the sites should go to landowners and the rest to the Bangalore Development Authority.

A batch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court over the Shivaram Karanth Layout. During the last hearing, the court had warned that it may summon the chief secretary if the state government does not provide administrative approval for the formation of the Shivaram Karanth Layout in two weeks.

The status report filed by the BDA commissioner in May 2022 stated that the revised proposal for the issuance of tender notification was submitted to the government for approval and that fresh tenders will be invited in packages immediately after receiving administrative approval. The court wanted to know why the approval was not given yet.