Govt drops Intermediate Ring Road project

Last week, the state government issued a notification that confirmed its intent of officially dropping a 2007 proposal to build an IRR around Bengaluru’s suburbs

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 05:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

About 200 km of roads developed by various government agencies around Bengaluru will be called Intermediate Ring Road (IRR). 

Last week, the state government issued a notification that confirmed its intent of officially dropping a 2007 proposal to build an IRR around Bengaluru’s suburbs. 

The decision to rename the 200-km stretch that shares alignment with Major District Roads (MDRs), State Highways (SHs) and National Highways (NHs) was taken as the government felt it was unnecessary to build a new road as the existing ones have already been upgraded by different agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), the Karnataka State Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), the width of the IRR is 90 metres. "Around 400 km of roads need to be widened. They will be taken up under new schemes,” a senior BMRDA official said. 

