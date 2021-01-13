Govt relief likely for properties on revenue land

In what could bring cheer to owners of buildings on revenue sites or those who have bought plots on revenue lands after June 2013 in Bengaluru Urban district, the state government will soon relax rules enabling citizens to obtain ‘B-Khata’ (11B) for such properties.

A Cabinet sub-committee which is looking into the matter is likely to extend the cut-off date for regularisation of such properties and plots.

The grievances of site owners and developers who have built structures or plots on revenue lands were taken up at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat (ZP) held by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Several ZP members, particularly from Anekal and Bengaluru South taluks, complained to the CM and Revenue Minister R Ashoka about the issues.

"The government had issued a cut-off date of June 2013 and any property or plot built or created before the period was issued an A-khata (e-khata). However, the buildings and properties that have come up after the date on revenue lands, that were not legally converted for commercial purpose, are facing the problem. They are also off the tax net. This has already been discussed in the Cabinet sub-committee and discussions are under way to extend the deadline," a senior official said.

Assuring the members, Minister Ashoka said, “The government will soon take a decision on extending the cut-off date. All those properties or plots that have come after June 2013 will soon be issued B-Khata (11B). This will help in the recognition of such properties as they will be brought under the tax net. However, the owners cannot sell the property to others.”