Grade separators to come up in Ullal in November ahead of schedule

BBMP’s forest department officials said 17 trees were removed for the project along with 64 being translocated

Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
Grade separation work along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the Ullal-Jnanabharathi junction, which began two months ago, will be ready by November.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers working at the site said the work has been making healthy progress.

“We were waiting for the forest department to translocate the trees on the stretch. They gave us a go-ahead just two months ago. We have started the construction of a retaining wall towards Bangalore University,” the engineer said.

The grade separator work should have been completed by February 2023, but the steady progress would mean it would be ready by November, senior BBMP officials told DH. “We’ll complete the work (by November) at this pace,” an official said. “We are worried that a few unidentified utilities may obstruct the work. We are coordinating with other agencies to avoid any lapses.”

The four-lane, 323.4-m grade separator will ease traffic congestion at the Ullal junction and have service roads towards Magadi Road and Kengeri Road for vehicles coming from Ullal or Jnanabharathi. The BBMP is set to spend Rs 32 crore on the project.

Bengaluru
ullal
Construction
BBMP
Outer Ring Road

