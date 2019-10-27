Green crackers yet to hit the city

  Oct 27 2019
The much-hyped green crackers are yet to reach the city even as citizens gear up to celebrate Deepavali.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the green crackers, an eco-friendly alternative, on October 3. The crackers were prepared by a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institution in order to help curb pollution. 

Officials have provided designated places at wards for the sale of crackers. At Azad Ground in Malleswaram, over 10 stalls have been installed. A customer confirmed that the eco-friendly crackers were not available yet.

