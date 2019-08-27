Green library at BU

Reading books at Bangalore University will soon happen in a more natural locale with the opening of the “green library”.

On Monday, the foundation stone was laid at the Jnanabharathi campus to open the library at a sprawling 10-acre area inside the campus.

This is basically an e-library, where students and staff can download books available online through the university's library app that will be launched soon.

The university has taken up this project under the National Digital Library of India initiative, where free Wi-Fi will be available for those who use this library.

Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said: "There will be boards, pergolas, corners for deep studies and space for group discussions in the library."