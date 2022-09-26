Greenpeace urges Karnataka govt to adopt climate-resilient infrastructure

The state government must ensure its infrastructure projects do not worsen the air pollution and damage the environment, the Greenpeace India has said.

Citing media reports on the flood havoc, including inundation of 9,500 houses and damage to 22,000 vehicles, the NGO said it would be better if the government viewed infrastructure projects from the perspective of extreme weather events.

In its letter to the government, Greenpeace underscored the need to build climate-resilient infrastructure, pointing out that the 79.2 mm rains Bengaluru received between September 4 and 5 was 1,660% higher than the normal of 4.5 mm.

It quoted the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warning that rainfall has become more incessant and erratic, leading to 20% more extreme rainfall events in the Indian subcontinent.

Urging the chief minister to make cities equitable and accessible to face the crises ahead, Greenpeace said: "In such a situation, the government's knee-jerk response by promoting more car-centric infrastructure is disappointing and worrying.”

It asked the chief minister to drop the three-tier flyover proposed on national highways in the city. "More flyovers can further incentivise private vehicles, making the city more exclusionary and worsening traffic congestion, pollution, and proving to be counterproductive, if not damaging," it said.

The government should be guided by long-term sustainability and inclusivity while executing infrastructure projects, it said.