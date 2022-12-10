Half-done TenderSURE work at Jayanagar 11th Main caught in bureaucratic wrangling  

The unfinished TenderSURE work along Jayanagar 11th Main Road between Vijaya College and Puttenahalli underpass — left half done nearly two years ago — may not be ready anytime soon.

After sitting on the file for around five months, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has sought additional information from the BBMP on the Rs 34.50-crore project.

In February this year, the BBMP had requested the state government to sanction Rs 34.50 crore to complete the development of Jayanagar 11th Main Road and Siddaiah Puranik Road, citing modifications in design to save felling of trees.

In June this year, the state government approved the request by setting aside the additional grant under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana programme.

In a letter dated November 30, the UDD has found a breach of conditions in the request submitted by the BBMP early this year. The civic body had requested the UDD’s approval to award the incomplete work to the same construction firm which has completed nearly 65% of the work at Jayanagar 11th Main. The BBMP also stated that floating a fresh tender could spike the project cost, considering a 5 to 10% escalation in the cost of materials.

The UDD has, however, stopped short of approving the BBMP’s proposal, stating that no works proposed under the Nava Nagarothana programme can be awarded without floating a tender as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

In its letter, the UDD has asked the BBMP to provide the details of the work pending and whether the civic body would stand to save the cost if the work is awarded without floating the tender.

A senior BBMP official said the request to award the work to the same construction firm was sent as the original contractor has completed 65% of the work.

“Works such as shifting utilities, providing underground ducts below the footpath, and asphalting of roads is half done. There will be a problem during the maintenance period if a new firm is roped in,” he said.

The official also cited instances such as the Shivananda flyover and West of Chord Road flyover where the UDD has given similar approvals on exceptional basis.

As the balance work is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 34.50 crore, the UDD may come under the obligation of recommending to the BBMP to float tenders.