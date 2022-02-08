HC asks BBMP to explain status of automatic pothole-filling machines  

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to file an explanation on the status of automatic pothole-filling machines.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked the BBMP to explain the arrangements made after the counsel informed that the existing contract given to a private agency had expired on January 3, 2022.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate S R Anuradha told the court that as per reports, nine people have died in accidents due to potholes in the last 10 days. She mentioned an accident in which a young mother succumbed to injuries.

The bench orally observed that despite the PIL being heard for the last five years, the civic agency is not showing any efficiency.

“We cannot allow the public to die like this. A young mother died on the road. What can be more pathetic... We will not spare anyone for the poor quality of work and highhandedness,” the court said, asking why FIRs cannot be registered against the engineers responsible so as to send them to jail.

The court was told during the hearing that the automatic pothole-filling machines were currently not working.

The bench asked why arrangements were not made in advance and why they want time to float the tender to get the required machines.

“They (BBMP) also have to explain as to why the contract with that agency, which was earlier providing automatic pothole-filling machines, cannot be renewed if there was no complaint against their work and the quality,” the bench asked.

“The BBMP also has to submit the plan of technology that they will use by adopting cutting machines and automatic pothole-filling machines or the hot mix method to fill the potholes and the plan using which the roads will be repaired.”

It directed the BBMP’s engineer-in-chief to be present on the next date and adjourned the hearing by a week.