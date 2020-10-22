HC asks Karnataka govt about survey on legality of Jakkur metro work

The high court has directed the state government to specify whether it has done any survey to determine if the upcoming elevated metro line that will pass through the western side of the Jakkur aerodrome violates rules.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has started work on a 56-km-long line from the Central Silk Board junction to the Kempegowda International Airport via KR Puram, Hebbal, Jakkur and Yelahanka.

Ajoy Kumar Patil, a city-based lawyer, has filed a PIL petition in the court, contending that the metro work contravenes the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, 2015. According to him, the metro line and the retaining wall fall within 60 metres of the Jakkur aerodrome runway and there is a statutory prohibition against all types of construction there as it is a declared ‘No Construction/Obstruction Zone’. The petitioner contended that the runway falls under clause 1.1.3 of Schedule I of the rules.

On Wednesday, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka extended the stay order issued at the previous hearing on construction at the site. The court directed the government to specify whether the proposed metro work violates the rules and consider a survey to ascertain the same.