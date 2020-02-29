HC orders removal of liquor shop next to girls' hostel in Yelahanka

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered the deputy commissioner of the excise department to take steps for removing a liquor shop located next to a girls' hostel in Yelahanka 4th Stage, North Bengaluru.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka directed that an inspection be conducted as per rules 5 and 2 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act and that necessary steps be taken for removing the liquor outlet.

The court noted that rule 2(a) of the act states that a licence for any liquor shop should be given only after assessing public safety.

The court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition by the Yelahanka Residents' Association, which argued that the permission given to the liquor shop was illegal. Advocate M Shivaprakash argued for the petitioner.