HC pauses construction of buildings 'within' Cubbon Park limits

The Karnataka High Court on Monday passed an interim order of injunction restricting further construction and occupancy of two buildings, allegedly within Cubbon Park.

The court has restrained Hopcoms from occupying the building and directed the Karnataka State Government Employees Association not to proceed with the construction.

A PIL filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, heard by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, alleged illegal constructions inside the park.

The petitioner cited an August 13, 2001 order by the High Court, which barred constructions inside the park’s limits without clearance from the court. The petitioner placed on record photographs showing one completed building and the construction of another one underway.

The government told the court that a notification with fresh demarcation of the park’s boundaries has been issued despite the court’s orders banning constructions.

The establishments mentioned by the petitioner are, therefore, located outside the Cubbon Park’s limits.

The court said all further construction will be subject to orders in the petition, while freezing the use of the completed structures without seeking the leave of the court.

The bench also restrained the Karnataka State Government Employees Association from proceeding with further construction.

The next hearing has been posted to March 2, 2021.