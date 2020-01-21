HC raps BBMP for failing to implement pothole order

The Karnataka High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to implement its directions on awarding compensation to pothole victims in the city.

The high court had in September 2019 ordered the BBMP to compensate such victims and advertise the same. The BBMP had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order, which was quashed by the top court on January 9. Even after the apex court’s decision, the civic body refused to comply with the orders and instead, the BBMP commissioner chose to discuss the issue with the mayor, deputy mayor and corporators and place the matter before the BBMP Council.

The high court rapped the BBMP and directed it to submit the details of the officials and political leaders who took part in the council meeting, by January 30.

Resuming the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Koramangala resident Vijayan Menon and others seeking directions to the BBMP to repair pothole-ridden roads, a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka questioned whether the BBMP commissioner and corporators ever met with the same zeal to discuss the progress of ward committees as they did on whether to follow the HC order or not.

Though the BBMP advocates tried to clarify, the bench observed, “Had your intention been to honour the court’s order, the BBMP should have implemented the high court’s order after the SC refused to hear your plea. But the commissioner did not show any interest in implementing the court’s order and chose to discuss it with political representatives. It is sad that the officials did not even have the courtesy to apologise to the court over their inaction.”

When the BBMP advocates tried to apprise the court of the action taken by the civic body, the court ordered it to submit the details of the officials and people’s representatives who took part in the meeting with the commissioner, by January 30.

Pointing at the previous affidavit filed by the BBMP, the bench observed, “It was stated by the civic body that a total of 401.8 km stretch on 108 roads have been damaged and soon they will be repaired. But today’s affidavit has no details on the follow-up action taken by the BBMP on its previous affidavit. It is the fundamental right of citizens to have pothole-free roads and the BBMP must attend to it.”

The bench adjourned the hearing by directing the BBMP to submit an action-taken report on the repair of 401 damaged stretches on 108 roads by the next hearing.