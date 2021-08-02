HC relief to assistant professors deputed to new govt medical college in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities to take to the logical conclusion the process of permanent appointment of 10 assistant professors at the newly established Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, located in Shivajinagar.

A single bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna also directed the authorities to go ahead with the direct interview notification after deciding on the options given by the assistant professors who were deputed to the newly established institute for four years. They previously worked in different disciplines at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The assistant professors applied for permanent appointment in the new institution as per the call given by the new institute, the BMCRI and the state government. While the matter of their permanent appointment was still under consideration, the institute issued an interview notification on June 11, 2021, seeking to fill up posts by direct recruitment. The assistant professors challenged this in the high court.

Justice Nagaprasanna observed that while exercising an option would not create a vested right in the petitioners to seek absorption, it does generate impregnable legitimate expectation. The judge also noted that legitimate expectation is not considered to be a right under any statute. It, however, forms a part of judicial dispensation under peculiar facts and circumstances of each case. In the instant case, the legitimate expectation of the petitioners should be considered in tune with the norms and the guidelines of the Medical Council of India, the court said.

“One fact that cannot be lost sight of is the service that the doctors who were on deputation — petitioners — have rendered in the institute, more so, in the telling times of the present situation of Covid-19. The morale of the doctors who have toiled for the development of the institute after being deputed cannot be brushed aside by a stroke of notification for direct recruitment for the very posts that the petitioners have toiled in these circumstances,” the court said.

The court directed the authorities to take the options given by the petitioners to their logical end by passing appropriate orders in accordance with law. It also gave the institute the liberty to proceed with the direct recruitment process.