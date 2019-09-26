HC relief to Venugopal, to remain BU V-C until Oct 18

In a big relief to Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal, a division bench of the high court on Wednesday stayed a single judge's ruling that had quashed his appointment.

Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar stayed Justice Alok Aradhe's judgement until October 18 and directed the original petitioner to file objections before October 16.

On Tuesday, Justice Aradhe set aside Prof Venugopal's appointment on a writ petition filed by Dr Sangamesh Patil, who himself aspires to be the vice-chancellor. Prof Venugopal challenged the ruling through a writ appeal.

D R Ravishankar, the counsel for Dr Patil, contended that Prof Venugopal can challenge the single-bench ruling but the writ appeal filed by the university must not be entertained.