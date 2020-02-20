HC to BBMP: Shut waste sorting unit in Mahalakshmipuram

The Karnataka High court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to shut down the waste segregation and disposal unit in a residential area in Mahalakshmipuram II Stage within a month.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Residents Welfare Association of Mahalakshmipuram II Stage which sought closure of the unit and transforming the area into a playground.

The petitioner had questioned the establishment of the segregation unit on 1,021 sq m land in survey number 31/4 saying the place was a residential area surrounded by schools, hospitals and cinema halls. The petitioner contended that segregation of waste in the unit was leading to pollution and prayed for shifting the unit from the area.

During the hearing, the advocate for Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said that the BBMP has not obtained prior permission to set up the waste segregation unit.

The unit was functioning within 100 metres of the residential area, KSPCB said.

The court noted that the establishment of the unit without KSPCB clearance was illegal and directed the BBMP to shut down operations at the unit within a month.