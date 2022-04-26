Hebbal integrated flyover awaits Karnataka government nod

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has forwarded the proposal to build an integrated flyover in Hebbal to the state government for approval.

The high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar will take the final call. The project is estimated to cost Rs 244 crore.

The transport utility, officials said, received a total of 21 responses from the public after they had uploaded the design and information related to the project on its website. “The feedback from a large number of responses was positive. There were a few minor suggestions, which were incorporated in the proposal sent to the government,” a BMRCL official said.

Consultancy firm RITES Ltd had prepared the detailed project report (DPR). The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is expected to be given the responsibility of building the flyover.

Design concerns

As per the design, the authorities plan to construct an additional two-lane flyover on the west of the existing flyover, making it a five-lane road.

On the eastern side, a three-lane flyover will be constructed in addition to the existing two lanes. Both these projects will provide five lanes each between the airport and the city.

These new lanes are proposed to be built by razing the existing elevated loop from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, while the City-KR Puran loop will remain untouched. Another elevated connection from KR Puram to city will be rebuilt after new lanes are added.

Similarly, the Tumakuru-city loop will be removed to make space for the multimodal integration and BMTC bus stop.

The BDA’s previous proposals of building a three-lane underpass (from Tumakuru to KR Puram) and a two-lane elevated flyover from KR Puram to the airport will continue. The existing straight road will be widened to a four-lane road.

The total land required for this proposal is estimated at 33,558 sqm. Of these, 23,118 sqm is government land and 10,440 sqm is private.

