Heritage buildings around MG Road braced ahead of metro tunnelling

Metro tunnelling between MG Road and Rashtriya Military School (RMS) will begin on Monday night.

On Saturday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited installed monitoring devices in some of the buildings to measure possible vibrations and brace them with additional scaffoldings to prevent any possible damages.

Avni, the tunnel boring machine (TBM) which completed tunnelling the 1.08-km section between Shivajinagar and MG Road in early January, will continue its journey underground towards the RMS. “We are making preparations to start tunnelling on Monday. As per initial estimates, it may take about eight months for Avni to make a breakthrough at the RMS. But that depends on the particular geological conditions,” a senior official in the BMRCL said.

BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said the survey of the buildings along the stretch had not shown any necessity for evacuation. “However, our monitoring devices will keep track of the vibrations. Whenever such interventions (evacuations) are needed, necessary measures will be taken,” he said.

The heritage building that houses the Cauvery Arts and Crafts Emporium on MG Road has been braced with safety scaffoldings.

D Roopa Moudgil, Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC), said they had been advised to shift some of the artefacts from one end of the building to another as a precaution. Accordingly, she continued, KSHDC officials have been asked to arrange the artefacts.

“The tunnel will pass underneath a column and wall of the building. Each day, we will cover a four-metre distance. Tunnelling beneath the building will likely take six to seven days. Hence, to avoid any possible damages to the glass and other delicate artefacts due to vibrations, we have requested the officials to shift them to another side,” explained an engineer.

BMRCL officials said TBM Lavi, which is working on the parallel tunnel next to the one completed by Avni, is expected to reach MG Road in a month following which it will also be deployed to burrow the MG Road-RMS stretch.

The stretches are part of the 13.9-km underground section (Dairy Circle to Nagavara), which is part of the 22-km-long Gottigere-Nagavara metro line (Reach 6).

