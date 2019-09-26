High court warns BBMP of contempt action

The high court on Wednesday warned of contempt action against the BBMP if the civic body fails to submit the Kannada version of the BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye-laws, 2018, to the state government by October 18.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a PIL petition on illegal advertisement flex boards, banners and hoardings in the city. On September 9, the government had submitted the gazette notification on the bylaws.

At the last hearing, the court directed the BBMP to submit a Kannada version of the bylaws to the government. On Wednesday, the petitioner’s counsel G R Mohan informed the court that the BBMP had failed to do so. The counsel for the BBMP sought more time to submit the Kannada version and cited the unavailability of translators.

The court gave it time until October 15 and warned of contempt proceedings if it failed to meet the deadline.