Hit by Covid-19, IISc scrambles to mitigate outbreak

An outbreak of Covid-19 at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has spurred the administration to enforce hasty containment measures, sealing off several departments and hostels.

At least six departments have been sealed, including the Department of Physics building, the Biosciences block, Solid Sciences Chemistry Unit (SSCU) and three other departments, after at least seven students and an indeterminate number of auxiliary staff have tested positive within the span of a week.

According to sources, the first known case was a professor at SSCU who was infected by a relative four weeks ago. Since then, there was respite until July 22, when a woman PhD student developed severe symptoms. “She was a resident of the fifth floor of the New Girls Hostel NGH), and likely contracted the disease as early as July 15,” the source said.

The source added that it was unknown how the student had contracted the disease and that administrators believe that the original Patient Zero for the cluster is still on-campus.

The disease rapidly spread across the NGH, infecting six other hostel residents. Sources said that while the initial infected student was hospitalized after her condition turned severe, the remaining six are still asymptomatic. The New Girls Hostel has also now been sealed.

The virus is also said to have made its way to the mess hall, with several cooks and waiters have become infected.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is said to have tested upwards of 50 students so far. Sources said that the tests have revealed an additional three infected students as of Wednesday, although these cases have not been officially announced.

The BBMP West Zone health officer could not be reached to offer clarity on the matter.

The new cases comprise the first outbreak of the disease at IISc. Earlier this month, a woman professor tested positive on an antigen test after visiting a hospital for surgery. However, she is said to have been asymptomatic and tested negative in a subsequent RT-PCR test.