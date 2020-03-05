Hospitals in high-preparedness to fight coronavirus

Even as the fear of a coronavirus outbreak gripped the city, hospitals scaled up precautions by distributing face masks to those showing symptoms and hand sanitisers to visitors.

Security guards at the entrance of Jayanagar’s Apollo Hospitals gave hand sanitisers to visitors before allowing them in. Patients and attenders with fever or cough are given a mask.

"Right from the ambulance boy to the doctor at the ICU, everyone is vulnerable," said Dr Govindaiah Yateesh, unit head, Apollo Hospitals. "We’ve started sensitising them. We’ve put up posters and held mock drills on how to deal with the (Covid-19) cases."

Hospital staff has been instructed to ensure only those showing symptoms are given masks and not those around them.

The Fortis Hospitals has a dedicated OPD for anyone coming with flu-like symptoms.

"Our staff identifies the patients and directs them to the OPD. Any tests needed are conducted in that area, minimising the need for patients to move around," the hospital’s zonal director Dr Manish Mattoo said, adding that posters have been put out in OPDs, canteen and wards. He said pharmacies have obtained lakhs of masks, while doubts prevail over their effectiveness.

At Sagar Hospitals, members of the staff are trained on dealing with suspected cases. "We’ve kept hand sanitisers in all prominent places at the hospitals and encourage visitors to use them," said Dr Madan Gaekwad, senior executive vice-president, Sagar Hospitals.

Hospitals also distribute reams of awareness notices and are sticking posters with precautions.