Hosur Road-Dairy Circle stretch shut for white-topping

The busy stretch from Hosur Road towards Dairy Circle will be shut for at least two months as the white-topping work will begin on Wednesday.

The work will begin on the left side carriageway of Dr Marigowda Road near Dairy Circle and Hosur Road, said to be 1.4 km in length.

Commuters along Hosur Road will have to take a diversion from Dairy Circle to Hosur Road via Bannerghatta Road near MICO Road Cross and then commute towards Forum Mall and St John’s Hospital to reach Hosur Road.

On Tuesday, the BBMP, which released a map for alternative routes, also produced the permission given by the police to close the road for 60 days.

The white-topping work on Hosur Road, one of the high-density corridors in the city, is back after almost two years.

The work is being taken up under the second package of the first phase of white-topping work, which was sanctioned in 2017. Although the Palike wanted to take up the work in 2017 itself, the work got stuck due to proposed metro work and delay in getting traffic diversion permission from the police.