How to ditch site owners: A step-by-step guide from BDA

Thousands of Bengalureans who invested their life savings to get BDA sites just to avoid the hassles of living in private or revenue housing societies are facing a crisis.

Site owners from BDA-developed housing colonies — Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, Anjanapura and Banashankari 4th Stage — have been waiting for more than 20 years now to build houses.

Reason? While their site allotment was legit, the BDA has failed to create the infrastructure necessary to make their housing societies inhabitable.

The BDA recently started creating infrastructure in some of these layouts but the progress has been slow and skewed. "After 20 long years, the BDA recently started building roads but it's developing only some parts of these layouts. Forget roads, there is still no sewage, water or electricity connection. How do they expect site owners to construct houses and live in such conditions," said B M Shivakumar, an RTI activist.

According to Shivakumar, the BDA is duty-bound to provide basic infrastructure at the time of site allotment. "Earlier, the infrastructure was provided right in the beginning but from 2000 onwards, the BDA has failed to do the job in most of the layouts," he said.

This is also the case with the recently formed Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). "We took home loans to get these sites in 2015. But we cannot start construction because the BDA didn't provide the necessary infrastructure. Many of us are still living in rented homes. We pay both rent and EMIs," said A S Suryakiran, of the NPKL Open Forum.

Ditto with Arkavathi Layout. "Only some parts are being developed and the work is erratic,” said Ramesh K V, who owns a site in the 20th Block.

A senior BDA official blamed it on land acquisition problems. "Land acquisition takes years because owners go to court. To develop basic infrastructure, we need the entire land in our possession. That ensures continuity and adequate planning. Otherwise, infrastructure works remain stuck," the official added.

Another senior BDA official said the problem went deeper. "Layout formations are announced for political reasons and engineers are pressured to form sites from the acquired land, which escalates the costs," the official said.

He added: "We could have sold the sites at a lower price back then. Ten years down the lane, the development cost rises exponentially."

BDA Chairperson S R Vishwanath acknowledged the problems. "I agree that many of our layouts do not have the basic infrastructure. But we are trying our best to develop most of them. Funds are being released," he said.

Other owners have found to their shock that the sites allotted to them fall under the buffer zones of lake or stormwater drains.

Ravi Kumar, who owns a site in Visvesvaraya Layout, said he was relieved when development work started in the housing colony recently and thought he could finally construct a house. But he had the shock of his life when his house construction application was rejected because the site lies in the Kommaghatta Lake buffer zone "where all types of construction are prohibited."

The shock hasn't sunk in yet. "I regularly paid all the taxes and all my papers are clear," he said in disbelief.

Such complaints abound in Anjanapura and other BDA layouts, too.

Shivakumar said most of these problematic sites had been allotted to farmers who had parted with land for the formation of the layout.

Anjanapura resident Sandeep Kumar literally inherited the problem. His father parted with two acres of land for Anjanapura Layout and was allotted an incentive site apart from the monetary compensation. "I found that the site is in the buffer zone and I cannot construct anything there. Now, my dad has passed away and I am running behind the BDA authorities," he said.

At least 15,000 sites are estimated to have been allotted in the buffer zones.

Vishwanath promised that such owners will get relief soon. "We have written to the government on the matter. These sites were allotted before the drafting of the 2007 master plan which mandated a 30-metre buffer zone around lakes. The master plan cannot be applied retrospectively. Therefore, these owners should be allowed to go ahead with construction. A decision on the matter is expected soon,” he explained.