Hyderabad techie develops app to supply essentials to needy

When Khalid Saifullah started the NGO Social Data Initiatives six months ago, little did he realise that the venture would help support supplies of essential items across the country. With the lockdown crippling many activities, the Hyderabad-based techie built an app that uses social data to deliver a packet of essential supplies across the nation.

Saifullah said the app would allow users to apply for the items with basic details. “While it asks for photo or address proof, the person can just upload the house address written on a piece of paper, in case they don’t have a valid document,” he said. If the family does not have a smartphone, they can reach out to the NGO through its helpline number 9606046818.

A network of NGOs and volunteers will call up the applicant and verify the information provided by asking a few questions to ensure the request is genuine. “If genuine, the team will identify the kirana merchant nearest to the person." The NGOs have tied up with neighbourhood kirana stores since they are flexible about payment options and support smaller establishments.

Saifullah said the NGO would transfer Rs 600 to the store and inform them that someone would pick up the ration kit. Some merchants have also agreed to deliver the packets themselves.

Each packet will contain rice, atta, sugar, oil, dal, tea powder, soaps, tamarind and sanitary napkins, which would last a week for a small family. The app, available on Google Play Store, has been downloaded more than 6,000 times across India. “There are 9,000 applicants and we have delivered 1,500 packets."