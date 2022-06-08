Illegal buildings: BBMP aims to complete survey

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is surveying buildings constructed violating the sanctioned plan, has completed surveying only 50 per cent of the buildings constructed since 2016.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra P N said the civic body has surveyed 16,086 of the 36,759 buildings that were identified as being constructed after 2016. “Apart from violating the sanctioned plan, there are constructions which have come up without a sanctioned plan. Many such buildings may be B Khata properties. About 1,81,236 such structures have been identified so far,” Ravindra said.

However, BBMP is yet to take action against the violators. “Our priority is to complete the survey. The Chief Commissioner has instructed us to speed up the process. We will have to decide the future course of action based on the extent of violation and directions by the Karnataka HC. Based on court’s directions we'll take further steps,” he added.