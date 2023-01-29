In setback to minister, UDD rejects BBMP's Rs 22.50-crore work approval

The BBMP’s attempt to use Rs 22.50 crore for the desilting of drains, which was originally earmarked for asphalting of roads, has failed with the Urban Development Department (UDD) rejecting the proposal.

The stiff rebuttal from higher-ups is also seen as a setback for Minister of Excise and BJP MLA K Gopalaiah as the approval to divert the funds were sought from the BBMP’s Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency.

The Rs 22.50 crore was part of the Rs 170 crore allocated for undertaking various works in Mahalakshmi Layout under the Chief Minister’s Amruth Nagarothana programme.

In June last year, the government approved a total of 10 works mostly pertaining to asphalting of roads and fixing drains and footpaths in wards coming under this constituency.

Of Rs 170 crore, the BBMP had sought the government’s approval to divert Rs 22.50 crore for the ‘comprehensive development of road drains and other development works in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency’.

The funds were originally earmarked for the development of arterial and sub-arterial roads and major connection roads.

Misuse of funds?

Senior officials, however, suspected a possibility of misuse of funds as any allocation towards desilting of drains has a history of irregularities. While rejecting the BBMP’s proposal, the UDD has insisted that the funds be used only for the works that were originally approved by the state government.

Gopalaiah was not available for comment.