UDD rejects BBMP's Rs 22.50 crore work approval

In setback to minister, UDD rejects BBMP's Rs 22.50-crore work approval

The Rs 22.50 crore was part of the Rs 170 crore allocated for undertaking various works in Mahalakshmi Layout

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 04:28 ist
Minister of Excise and BJP MLA K Gopalaiah. Credit: Special Arrangement

The BBMP’s attempt to use Rs 22.50 crore for the desilting of drains, which was originally earmarked for asphalting of roads, has failed with the Urban Development Department (UDD) rejecting the proposal. 

The stiff rebuttal from higher-ups is also seen as a setback for Minister of Excise and BJP MLA K Gopalaiah as the approval to divert the funds were sought from the BBMP’s Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency. 

The Rs 22.50 crore was part of the Rs 170 crore allocated for undertaking various works in Mahalakshmi Layout under the Chief Minister’s Amruth Nagarothana programme.

In June last year, the government approved a total of 10 works mostly pertaining to asphalting of roads and fixing drains and footpaths in wards coming under this constituency. 

Also Read | Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy, delays & poor planning
 

Of Rs 170 crore, the BBMP had sought the government’s approval to divert Rs 22.50 crore for the ‘comprehensive development of road drains and other development works in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency’.

The funds were originally earmarked for the development of arterial and sub-arterial roads and major connection roads. 

Misuse of funds?

Senior officials, however, suspected a possibility of misuse of funds as any allocation towards desilting of drains has a history of irregularities. While rejecting the BBMP’s proposal, the UDD has insisted that the funds be used only for the works that were originally approved by the state government. 

Gopalaiah was not available for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP
K Gopalaiah
Karnataka
UDD

What's Brewing

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

The man in the wheelchair

The man in the wheelchair

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 