India-Aus match: No parking on many roads

As many as 1,200 police officers will be posted around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where India and Australia will be playing a one-day international cricket match on Sunday.

With a large number of spectators expected to visit the stadium, traffic is expected to be disrupted.

Don’t park here

Parking will be banned on these roads from noon to 11.30 pm. Queen’s Road: From Indian Express Circle to Queen’s Circle, both sides. MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Circle, both sides. Link Road: From MG Road to Cubbon Road. Raj Bhavan Road: From T Chowdiah Road to Race Course Road. Both sides of Central Street. Cubbon Road: From CTO Circle to Dickenson Road, both sides. All vehicles, except BMTC buses, will be banned on Cubbon Road, from Kamaraj Road to Dickenson Road. St Mark’s Road: From Cash Pharmacy to Anil Kumble Circle. Museum Road: From MG Road to St Mark’s Road and Ashirvadam Circle. Kasturba Road: From Queen’s Circle to Hudson Circle Mallya Hospital Road: From Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Road. Parking will be banned on King’s Road, in front of the Press Club and on Bal Bhavan Road up to Fountain Junction inside the Cubbon Park. Lavelle Road: From Queen’s Circle to Vittal Mallya Road. Vittal Mallya Road: From Siddalingaiah Circle to Bishop Cotton Girls’ School.

No autos here

Auto-rickshaws cannot ply on these roads between noon and 11-30 pm: Queen’s Road: From traffic police headquarters to Queen’s Circle, both sides. Cubbon Road: From BRV Junction to CTO Circle, both sides. MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’ s Circle, both sides.

Park here

Motorists can park inside the St Joseph’s Indian High School ground on Mallya Hospital Road, at the St Joseph’s Boys’ School on Museum Road and the BMTC depot at the Shivajinagar Bus Stand. Here’s how spectators can enter and exit the stadium: Gate numbers 1-6 (through Cubbon Road); Gate numbers 7-11 (through BRV Ground and Anil Kumble Circle) and Gate numbers 12-21 (through Queen’s Road).