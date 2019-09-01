Infra work to be sped up in Bengaluru

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Saturday said necessary measures will be adopted to complete the tender processes for various developmental projects in three months.

Councillors from the ruling party as well as the opposition attributed the delay in urban developmental works to the civic body during the council meeting. A lack of coordination is the reason why the works are being delayed, according to them.

In response, the commissioner said it takes about six to eight months for every bidder to schedule and complete the tender process and commission the contractors.

“Hereafter, the tender process will not take more than three months from the date of schedule to issuing work orders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new commissioner is of the view that hoardings are a necessity in the city from a revenue perspective. However, the BBMP council has passed a resolution that there should be no hoardings in the city as per the new bylaws.

“We need hoardings to generate revenue. We will have to convince the corporators about this as revenue is crucial. The new bylaws will have a mix of the best practices so far, including zonal regulations, government rules and BBMP’s bylaws,” the BBMP commissioner told the media.

“The government has approved the budget of Rs 11,648.9 crore. Former commissioner Manjunath Prasad had suggested Rs 9,000 crore. Now to meet the gap, the BBMP needs funds, which need to be raised from other sources like hoardings and property tax,” Kumar added.

Kumar said a committee had been formed to assess about 500-odd objections raised by people including some best practices, in order to finalise the draft. According to Kumar, the final report will be ready in 15 days.