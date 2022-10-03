Inner ring road flyover: Only two companies participate in tender to complete work

Just two companies have participated in the tender to complete the remaining work of an integrated flyover along the inner ring road in Koramangala.

The BBMP re-tendered the work after Kolkata-based Simplex Infrastructure failed to complete the project despite several deadline extensions in three years.

BBMP sources said RNS Infrastructure Limited and BSCPL Infrastructure Limited have participated in the tender floated in August. The technical evaluation of the bids is taking place currently.

It is learnt that the BBMP approached several prominent construction companies to take up the pending works of the 2.5-km flyover estimated at Rs 141 crore. The flyover connects Sony World Junction and Kendriya Sadana junction along the 100-feet inner ring road. Bengaluru-based RNS Infrastructure Ltd is learnt to have participated in the tender on the BBMP’s request.

BBMP Chief Engineer M Lokesh said the flyover will be ready in 15 months.

Half done

The BBMP is under pressure to complete the project, which it began way back in 2017. It was expected to be ready by November 2019. So far, only 48% of the civil work has been completed. The delay also tarnished the state government’s reputation.

The BBMP terminated the contract to Simplex Infrastructure in March after providing several deadlines to the company. The civic body said the firm could only complete 3.5% of the physical work in the extended period of one year and eight months.

As per the BBMP records, Simplex Infrastructure has completed only 191 pre-cast segments as against the 762 needed to complete the project. The company has, however, constructed most of the piers. So far, the BBMP has paid Rs 75 crore to the construction company and states that it does not owe any money to the contractor.

The snail-paced civil works is not the only worry for the BBMP. It needs to acquire properties to build the up and down ramps. While it identified some trees for axing, officials are yet to have consultations needed to be held before axing trees for public projects.