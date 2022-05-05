Irrigation dept orders probe into Koppal lake work lapses

Days after allegations of a scam in the lake development works in Koppal district, the Minor Irrigation Department has set up a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee has been directed to submit a report “immediately.”

Former zilla panchayat president Mukundarao Bhavanimath had alleged that officials in the Minor Irrigation Department had joined hands with contractors to indulge in irregularities that cost the exchequer to the tune of Rs 13 crore.

The department on Thursday issued an order, setting up a committee, headed by the department’s Superintendent Engineer, Belagavi Circle.

Two executive engineers from Dharwad division and an assistant executive engineer will be part of the committee, it said.

Complaint

In his complaint, Bhavanimath had alleged that tenders worth Rs 13.50 crore were awarded to a lone contractor to develop 14 lakes in Gangavathi Assembly constituency though the same work has been completed through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Bhavanimath had further alleged that the tender was awarded illegally to the contractor who had submitted bogus documents and sought an investigation into the matter.

The department order has sought a ‘comprehensive’ report after inspecting all the works and the necessary documents.