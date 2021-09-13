Jakkur airport hikes landing, parking fees for choppers, jets

Having cracked down on rent defaulters and tall illegal structures around the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at the Jakkur airport, the state government has revised the landing and parking charges for private aircraft and helicopters with immediate effect.

Aviation companies have criticised the revised charges, which are ten times the existing landing and parking tariff, although the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has claimed that it ordered the revision after considering low tariff and increased use of the facility.

The demand for landing and parking slots has been high at the Jakkur aerodrome as VIPs and politicians in Karnataka increasingly turn to private services to fly.

The new order, a copy of which was accessed by DH, has fixed landing charges for non-scheduled operators at Rs 5,000. “Earlier, we were charged only Rs 500. Other aviation facilities in Bengaluru also charge the same. But look at the facilities and quality of the operations,” a trainer at a flying firm at Jakkur said.

At least two flying firms cancelled their helicopter services scheduled for September 9 due to the sudden hike in tariff.

“Parking charges have also been exorbitantly hiked while other agencies offer free parking for the first few hours upon landing. The revised tariff has made Jakkur one of the costliest aerodromes in India,” a flying instructor said.

Sources close to the Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda told DH that the revision was ordered after reviewing the tariff at other airports and aerodromes.

“In fact, Jakkur was charging less if you compare it with other aerodromes. After going through the tariff at various airports, the government has taken a decision to revise the charges. Currently, the Jakkur aerodrome witnesses about 20 landings per week,” officials said. “During weekends, there are about 50-70 microlight flights operating over the Hebbal and GKVK area from Jakkur,” an official said.

