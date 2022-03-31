Jumbo death: NHAI sitting on plan for animal overpass on Kanakapura Road

Inordinate delay by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in approving the construction of an elephant overpass on Kanakapura Road (National Highway 209) in southern Bengaluru has cost the life of an elephant.

On March 25, an elephant crossing the highway near the Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate died after being struck by a BMTC bus.

Forest officials who had reviewed the NHAI's proposal to widen NH 209 between Bengaluru and Kanakapura into four lanes in 2017 had warned that such construction without mitigation measures will directly affect the wildlife movement in the area.

Following the Forest Department's intervention, NHAI authorities had agreed to build a subway to enable animals to cross the road safely. The design was later changed to facilitate the construction of an overpass after forest officials suggested that the congested path would not provide an ideal safe passage for elephants which usually move in herds.

While assessing the project, the Regional Empowered Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had noted the importance of an overpass.

"The proposed area is not part of any traditional elephant corridor. However, wild elephants have been using this stretch to move from Bannerghatta National Park to Savandurga RF (Reserve Forest) in the Ramanagar district. The Chief Wildlife Warden has proposed an elephant overpass at chainage 457.380 for free movement of elephants," the ministry had said.

Sources said the NHAI had remained noncommittal on the overpass. "Much before the elephant was killed, the elephant overpass was discussed at a meeting convened by Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh. The deputy conservator of forests for the Bengaluru Urban division had expressed concerns about the delay. NHAI officials didn’t give an explanation," he said.

A senior forest officer said the stage-1 clearance given for the road-widening in July 2019 had noted the need for mitigation measures. "Even without widening, the NHAI has to build the overpass considering the sheer increase in the number of vehicles on NH 209 in the last 20 years. Any more delay would lead to more accidents," he added.

A source in the NHAI said a detailed proposal covering the project estimate, design and work preparation had been prepared but approval was still awaited.

