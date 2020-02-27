K-RIDE begins survey process for suburban rail project

As the Bengaluru suburban rail project awaits the green signal of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), local officials have launched the process for land and utility survey to prepare the grounds for the project.

The Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Limited (K-RIDE), the nodal agency for the project, plans to obtain real-time data from the ground. It has called tenders for a comprehensive land and property survey and survey of utility on the nearly 150-km proposed route for the suburban rail.

The land survey would include estimating the total requirement of private and government land for the project, earlier pegged at 600 acres. The surveyor needs to collate revenue maps and related documents such as RTC, atlas and tippani, from both individuals and organisations. He should also list the details of the structures impacted by the project.

K-RIDE will also assess the underground and overhead utilities along the route of the suburban line, design conceptual diversion plan and estimates for shifting the structures. Drawings and maps must also be prepared to help K-RIDE execute the project.

The tender process is expected to be completed by April and the successful bidders in both tenders will have four months to finish the task.

K-RIDE managing director Amit Garg could not be reached for a comment on the status of the project approval.

The 18.17-km suburban rail line, estimated to cost Rs 18,621 crore, is awaiting the clearance from the CCEA.