Kadugodi residents protest for U-turn on main road

Residents of Kadugodi staged a protest on Saturday, asking the BBMP to reopen a crucial U-turn on Kadugodi Main Road that has been blocked for the white-topping work.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been white-topping the 1.5-kilometre stretch from the Kadugodi flyover to the Belathur junction for a year. Commuters are weary of the seemingly unending work and want at least the U-turn to be reinstated so that commuting on the road becomes a tad easier.

Regular commuters taking part in the protest maintain that the U-turn is crucial, without which they are forced to ride on the one-way road to escape the long and fruitless search for another U-turn that only adds to the congestion. The U-turn would let many reach the apartments easily.

As many as 80 residents of Kadugodi participated in the protest.

“We don’t even know why the white-topping to be done for just a 1.5-kilometre stretch. On top of that, the BBMP is planning to build a cycle track on the same stretch. We don’t understand how these are serving any purpose to commuters,” said Vandana Kaul, a resident.

She added: “The U-turn was closed one year ago and we have been suffering since then. Commuters are forced to take the one-way path illegally to escape the efforts of searching for another U-turn. The traffic police are aware of it, but are not doing anything.”

Kadugodi corporator and Kolar parliamentarian S Muniswamy met the residents during the protest and promised to speak to the authorities concerned and get the U-turn reinstated.