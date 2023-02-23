Kalasipalyam bus terminal to open on Friday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the bus terminal that was constructed over six long years

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 05:28 ist
A view of the up-coming new bus stand at Kalasipalya in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The long-delayed Kalasipalyam Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) will open on February 24. 

Built at a cost of Rs 63.17 crore, the TTMC will help decongest the busy KR Market and its surroundings.

The BMTC’s intra-city, the KSRTC’s long-distance and private buses to rural areas around Bengaluru will operate from here, a BMTC official said. 

