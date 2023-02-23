Kalasipalyam bus terminal to open on Friday

The long-delayed Kalasipalyam Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) will open on February 24.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the bus terminal that was constructed over six long years.

Built at a cost of Rs 63.17 crore, the TTMC will help decongest the busy KR Market and its surroundings.

The BMTC’s intra-city, the KSRTC’s long-distance and private buses to rural areas around Bengaluru will operate from here, a BMTC official said.