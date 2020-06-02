Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan moots digital touch, smart healthcare at health centres

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to set up new health centres with advanced facilities in as many as 65 wards and to upgrade the existing ones with a digital touch.

A high-level meeting of BBMP health officials convened by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday resolved commissioning of health centres in 65 wards.

Reviewing the health infrastructure in the city Narayan said: “There are no primary health centres in about 65 wards of Bengaluru.”

He directed the officials to commence health centres in these wards with immediate effect and if there was no place available, then make them operational in rented buildings.

Noticing huge mismatch in patients’ data, the minister said many health programmes of the state and Centre have been implemented in the city.

“We have been collecting data in a different format under every programme. This has resulted in the mismatch of patients’ data. All the data be brought on a single digital platform and provide treatment,” he said and added that this would come into effect in a month’s time.

Revealing that a unified dashboard of patients’ details is on the offing, he explained that it would provide complete detail on the patient’s condition, enabling doctors to start treatment quickly, especially during the outbreak of an epidemic.

The data from the private hospitals will also be linked to the dashboard.

He also announced about setting up of five centralised health centres. “Specialists will provide online treatment to patients at e-clinics that will be up in the BBMP health centres,” Narayan said.

Mayor Goutham Kumar, deputy mayor Ram Mohan Raju, chairperson of the standing committee on health Manjunath Raju, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar and health officials were present